Seattle Supports from Home as Sounders FC Continues Playoff Action Away at LAFC this Saturday

November 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, WASH. - As Sounders FC travels south to face LAFC this Saturday night in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, the club is receiving plenty of support from home with various Seattle institutions showing team pride in a variety of ways.

COMMUNITY ACTIVATIONS

- Sounders FC is celebrating the big game Friday and Saturday with Rally With The Sounders, presented by Toyota, featuring the Sounders FC Street Team activating at various locations in the community on Friday, November 22 and official matchday watch parties at participating area bars on Saturday, November 23. Fans can grab a free Relentless rally towel and enter to win exciting Sounders prizes. More detailed information can be found here.

- All Washington State Ferries sailing into and out of Colman Dock on Bainbridge and Bremerton routes are flying Sounders FC flags on matchday.

- At Pike Place Market, the famous Pike Place Fish Market fishmongers are supporting their local club by donning Sounders FC gear and decorating their Market stall while Rachel and Billie - the Market's bronze piggy bank celebrities - put on their best Sounders scarves.

LIGHTING ACTIVATIONS

- The Columbia Center and its crown lighting also go green high above the Seattle skyline on Saturday, November 23.

- The Seattle Convention Center lights up for the club on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23.

- The 520 Bridge is lighting its sentinels green for the club on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23.

- The Seattle Great Wheel at Pier 57 is putting on a green lightshow for the waterfront on Saturday, November 23.

- Seattle's iconic MoPOP - the Museum of Pop Culture - goes green for Sounders FC on Saturday, November 23

- The Allen Institute, founded by late Sounders FC Owner and Seattle visionary Paul Allen, lights green on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23.

Should Seattle advance past LAFC, it would advance to the Western Conference Final against the winner of the Minnesota-LA Galaxy match, being played on November 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Rave Green would host Minnesota or travel to the LA Galaxy.

