Head Coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino Departs Inter Miami CF Due to Personal Reasons

November 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino announced today that he will depart the Club due to personal reasons.

"It has been an honor to work at such a special Club, and to lead such a special team. I've enjoyed my stay at Inter Miami and will treasure the memories made and relationships forged here for the rest of my life. I depart with nothing but gratitude for my time here and would like to offer sincere thanks to everyone that made it possible," said Martino.

"Tata will forever have a special place in Inter Miami history. He guided us through a period of transformation and brought us our first titles in the process, which is what we aspire to as an ambitious organization. More importantly, he led Inter Miami with the unimpeachable class and professionalism. His contributions to our Club have been immense, and we thank him for that, but above all, for who he is as a human being," said Managing Owner Jorge Mas.

"We have been privileged to have a person of Tata's caliber at the helm of our Club, and although we wish his time here didn't have to end, we're deeply appreciative of everything he has given us. He departs with the full understanding and support of everyone at Inter Miami. This Club will always remember and honor Tata's tenure as our head coach, and the history we made together," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí.

Martino led Inter Miami CF to its first two titles in Club history, guiding the team to the 2023 Leagues Cup shortly after joining, and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. He led the side to a record-breaking season in 2024, securing the single-season MLS points record, becoming the third-fastest Club to earn a playoffs berth, and dominating the league by recording the most wins, goals and points in Club history. Martino orchestrated a historic turnaround for the team, going from 27th in the Supporters' Shield race in 2023 to first in 2024.

Martino departs the Club along with the coaching staff that arrived with him in June 2023.

The Club's search for a new head coach is already underway, and expected to conclude in the near future.

