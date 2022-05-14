La Stella's Grand Slam Highlights River Cats' Slugfest Victory

May 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







El Paso, Texas - There was no shortage of offense at Southwest University Park on Friday, with four lead-changes and seven home runs providing plenty of fireworks as the Sacramento River Cats (17-17) out-homered the El Paso Chihuahuas (19-15) for a 16-12 series-tying victory.

Sacramento designated hitter David Villar, who had two home runs on Wednesday and another on Thursday, started the home run derby in the second with his league-leading 12th big fly.

Shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa regained Sacramento the lead an inning later with his first home run of the season. Gamboa had his best offensive game of the season, going 3-for-4 with two runs, a double, four RBIs, and a walk.

After El Paso outscored the River Cats 7-1 over the next four innings, Sacramento exploded for six runs in the seventh, four coming on second baseman Tommy La Stella's grand slam, to take a 14-11 lead.

La Stella, who was playing in his seventh rehab game, finished 2-for-5 with three runs and a walk.

Right fielder Austin Dean and third baseman Isan Diaz joined the home run barrage in the top of the ninth with a pair of solo shots, with Dean's being 112.6 mph off the bat.

Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus (0-1, 5.31) looks to take the series advantage with a win on Saturday. He'll be opposed by righty Reiss Knehr (2-3, 5.93) at 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Villar is making a strong push for Player of the Week. In four games vs El Paso, the 25-year-old is 8-for-17 (.471) with eight runs, two doubles, four home runs, and 10 RBIs.

The 28-run ballgame started rather poetically with a bases-loaded walk by right fielder Ka'ai Tom, who finished 1-for-2 with two runs and four walks.

Left-hander Joey Marciano struck out two while allowing two hits and one walk in 1.2 scoreless innings. Right-hander Gregory Santos entered with two on and two outs to get the final out of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.