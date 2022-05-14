Sacramento Wins Overt El Paso

May 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sacramento River Cats scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning Friday in their 16-12 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. The two teams have split the first four games of the series.

El Paso catcher Luis Campusano reached base four times in the loss, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI single, two walks and four runs scored. Chihuahuas designated hitter Brett Sullivan went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and fell a home run shy of a cycle. El Paso leadoff hitter Eguy Rosario went 3-for-6 with a solo home run.

Sacramento's David Villar has hit four home runs in the last three games. San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella hit a grand slam in his injury rehab assignment game Friday. Both teams have scored in the first inning in each of the last three games. There have been 80 combined runs through the first four games of the series.

Box Score: River Cats 16, Chihuahuas 12 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sacramento (17-17), El Paso (19-15)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento LHP Emmanuel De Jesus (0-1, 5.31) vs. El Paso RHP Reiss Knehr (2-3, 5.93). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.