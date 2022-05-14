Space Cowboys Game Notes

DE G.O.A.T: Over his last three games, Alex De Goti has gone 7-for-12 with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored. De Goti went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's win. He joined Corey Julks as the only other Space Cowboy with a multi-homer game this season. The Space Cowboys have had a multi-homer player in two of their last five games. De Goti is tied for first in the Pacific Coast League with 10 doubles and is tied for seventh with 18 walks.

ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown is set to start Saturday in Albuquerque. Brown, who's ranked as the Astros' top pitching prospect and No. 3 overall prospect, per MLBPipeline, is tied for fifth in the Pacific Coast League with 35 strikeouts. Of PCL pitchers with at least 24 IP, his 2.63 ERA is fourth-lowest.

SALUTE TO PAP: Prior to their game Saturday, the Astros traded C Michael Papierski to San Francisco in exchange for IF/OF Mauricio Dubón. Papierski is expected to join Triple A Sacramento. Papierski had played in 26 games for the Space Cowboys this season, appearing at catcher, first base and designated hitter. He led Triple A West with 64 walks in 2021 and his .379 on-bae percentage was eighth-best of all Triple A players (min. 400 PA). The Astros selected Papierski in the ninth round of the 2017 MLB Draft from LSU.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

