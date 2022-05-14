Wilson Walks-Off Reno in Front of Capacity Crowd at Cheney Stadium

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (11-23) homered with two on and two out in consecutive innings on Friday night against the Reno Aces (16-18), and their third homer was of the walk-off variety as they evened the week-long series at two games apiece with a second straight win.

Reno strung together a seven-batter third inning to take a 4-0 lead, which ended with three consecutive run-scoring hits from Stone Garrett (single), Drew Ellis (double, 2 RBI) and David Canzone (single).

The three-run Tacoma nukes, each to left field, were in the third and fourth frames. Miguel Perez, playing in only his second career Triple-A game, drove in Sam Haggerty and Erick Mejia after a pair of walks for his first home run at the level. Marcus Wilson went yard an inning later, also after two walks; Forrest Wall and once again courtesy of Haggerty. Wilson has gone deep in consecutive games.

The Aces tied the game 6-6 on a homer of their own in the sixth; Dominic Miroglio hit his second of the year, a two-run shot with two out, following Canzone's second hit of the night.

The Rainiers did not allow a hit after the sixth inning; Patrick Weigel (2.0 IP) and Matt Koch (1.0 IP, win) combined to strikeout four.

In the bottom of the ninth, chasing Haggerty's fourth walk, Wilson blasted a towering fly ball to right-center field, collecting his fourth and fifth RBI of the night to end the game. Wilson enjoyed Tacoma's third two-homer game of this season on Friday (Kevin Padlo, 4/14 at Albuquerque and Zach Green, 4/22 vs. Sugar Land), and has pulled within one of Green for the club lead, with seven on the year.

The penultimate game of this series will be on Saturday, a 5:05 p.m. first pitch at Cheney Stadium. RHP Daniel Ponce De Leon (3-1, 4.50) is Tacoma's scheduled starter, as is RHP Dan Straily (1-2, 6.43) for Reno.

