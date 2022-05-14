Aces Edged Late by Rainiers in 8-6 Loss
May 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
TACOMA, Wa. - In a back-and-forth scoring affair, the Reno Aces (16-18) fell late in an 8-6 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (11-23) Friday night at Cheney Stadium.
The Aces got on the board first with a four-run third inning highlighted by an RBI double from Drew Ellis and a pair of RBI singles from Stone Garrett and Dominic Canzone.
Trailing 6-4 in the top of the sixth, Dominic Miroglio belted a two-run homer to tie the game at six.
Ryan Meisinger (1-2) took the loss after tossing 1.1 innings of two-run ball on two hits.
The relief trio of Humberto Mejia, Caleb Baragar, Jacob Webb tossed three shutout innings on one hit and struck out a batter.
Garrett, Ellis and Canzone combined for a 4-for-11 performance at the plate Friday night with three runs batted in.
The Aces were active on the basepaths with a season-high three stolen bases (McCarthy 2, Garrett 1).
Aces Notables:
Dominic Miroglio: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI.
Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, RBI, R.
Drew Ellis: 1-for-3, RBI, 2B, R.
Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, RBI, R, SB.
Jacob Webb: 1.0 IP, 0 ER on 0 H, 1 K.
The Reno Aces continue their six-game road series with the Tacoma Rainiers before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, May 17. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2022
- Wilson Walks-Off Reno in Front of Capacity Crowd - Tacoma Rainiers
- Wilson Walks-Off Reno in Front of Capacity Crowd at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma Rainiers
- Sacramento Wins Overt El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Aces Edged Late by Rainiers in 8-6 Loss - Reno Aces
- La Stella's Grand Slam Highlights River Cats' Slugfest Victory - Sacramento River Cats
- Vegas Evens Series at 2 - Salt Lake Bees
- Alex de Goti Continues to Swing Hot Bat Saturday in Albuquerque - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.