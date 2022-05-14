Aces Edged Late by Rainiers in 8-6 Loss

TACOMA, Wa. - In a back-and-forth scoring affair, the Reno Aces (16-18) fell late in an 8-6 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (11-23) Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

The Aces got on the board first with a four-run third inning highlighted by an RBI double from Drew Ellis and a pair of RBI singles from Stone Garrett and Dominic Canzone.

Trailing 6-4 in the top of the sixth, Dominic Miroglio belted a two-run homer to tie the game at six.

Ryan Meisinger (1-2) took the loss after tossing 1.1 innings of two-run ball on two hits.

The relief trio of Humberto Mejia, Caleb Baragar, Jacob Webb tossed three shutout innings on one hit and struck out a batter.

Garrett, Ellis and Canzone combined for a 4-for-11 performance at the plate Friday night with three runs batted in.

The Aces were active on the basepaths with a season-high three stolen bases (McCarthy 2, Garrett 1).

Aces Notables:

Dominic Miroglio: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI.

Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, RBI, R.

Drew Ellis: 1-for-3, RBI, 2B, R.

Stone Garrett: 1-for-4, RBI, R, SB.

Jacob Webb: 1.0 IP, 0 ER on 0 H, 1 K.

