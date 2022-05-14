Isotopes, Rockies Partner to Support New Mexico Wildfire Relief

The Albuquerque Isotopes and Colorado Rockies are lending assistance to the relief efforts necessitated by the wildfires currently raging throughout New Mexico.

The two organizations are jointing contributing $20,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund, with 100% of the contribution going to assist with residents who have been displaced from their homes. The donation will go to providing emergency shelter, food and water distribution, and other critical services. A check was presented to Randy Royster, President and CEO of the Albuquerque Community Foundation, during Saturday night's Isotopes game. Jesse Stender, the Rockies' Assistant Director of Player Development, was also on hand to represent the Isotopes' Major League affiliate during the presentation.

"This is a unique time for all of us to pull together to help those who've been impacted by the fires," stated John Traub, Isotopes General Manager. "For 20 years, the Isotopes organization has established a broad reach throughout the state, and New Mexico is part of the Colorado Rockies footprint as well. We're very thankful for the generosity shown by the Rockies during this time of need in our state."

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the fires in New Mexico," said Rockies President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel. "We are honored to extend support to an affiliate community as we join the Albuquerque Isotopes to make a contribution towards the community efforts through the All Together New Mexico Fund. It is our hope this donation helps to bring some relief to those who are impacted."

About All Together NM

The All Together NM Fund was established in 2020 by the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations in conjunction with the Governor's office to help New Mexico respond to and eventually recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund has been used to address immediate needs and offer long-term support for the recovery work that continues to lie ahead. The New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations coordinate the Fund. Its members include Albuquerque Community Foundation, Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, Los Alamos Community Foundation, New Mexico Foundation, Santa Fe Community Foundation, and Taos Community Foundation. These organizations, in turn, work with the broader philanthropic community across New Mexico and consult with the State of New Mexico to determine the most urgent needs to be addressed though grantmaking from the All Together NM Fund. For more information and to donate, go to www.alltogethernm.org.

