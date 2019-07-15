LA Kings Re-Sign Amadio, Brickley, Rempal & Roy

LOS ANGELES, CA - The LA Kings have signed four restricted free agents, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. Forward Michael Amadio and defensemen Daniel Brickley and Matt Roy have all signed two-year contract extensions (their contracts carry an AAV of $700,000), and forward Sheldon Rempal has signed his qualifying offer.

The 23-year-old Amadio (born May 13, 1996) played in 43 games last season with the Kings, recording 13 points (6-7=13) and six penalty minutes. He also appeared in 28 games with the Reign, where he registered 26 points (8-18=26), a plus-6 rating and 12 penalty minutes.

Selected by the Kings in the third-round (90th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Amadio has appeared in 80 games with the Kings over the last two years, posting 21 points (10-11=21) and 14 penalty minutes. Amadio also ranks fifth all-time in Reign history with 102 points (35-67=102) from 128 AHL games played.

The 24-year-old Brickley (born March 30, 1995) appeared in four games last season for the Kings, posting one point (0-1=1). He also appeared in 42 games with Ontario, posting 12 points (2-10=12) and 22 penalty minutes.

Signed as an unrestricted free agent out of Minnesota State (NCAA) by the Kings in March of 2018, the Sandy, Utah native has appeared in five NHL games, all with Los Angeles, posting two points (0-2=2).

The 24-year-old Roy (born March 1, 1995) made his NHL debut this season. He appeared in 25 games for the Kings and tallied six points (2-4=6) and eight penalty minutes. Roy also skated in 45 games for the Reign, posting 29 points (8-21=29) and 17 penalty minutes, leading all Ontario blueliners in goals.

Selected by the Kings in the seventh-round (194th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Roy has appeared in 102 AHL games with the Reign over the last three seasons, posting 47 points (12-35=47) and 47 penalty minutes.

The 23-year-old Rempal (born August 7, 1995) made his NHL debut this season. He appeared in seven games for the Kings and an additional 59 games with the Reign, posting 40 points (15-25=40) and 25 penalty minutes with Ontario. Rempal represented the Reign at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield, MA and was named as the AHL's Rookie of the Month in November.

Signed as an unrestricted free agent out of Clarkson University (NCAA) by the Kings in March of 2018, Rempal is a native of Calgary, AB.

