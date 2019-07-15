Anaheim Ducks Name Kevin Dineen San Diego Gulls Head Coach

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Kevin Dineen head coach of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primarily development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). With the announcement, Dineen becomes the second head coach in Gulls AHL history, and rejoins the Ducks organization for his second stint as the club's AHL head coach.

"Kevin brings more than 30 years of valuable experience as a player and coach in professional hockey," said Ducks Executive Vice President/General Manager Bob Murray. "We are committed to continue a winning tradition in San Diego, and Kevin will help the organization achieve those goals."

Dineen, 55 (10/28/63), was assistant coach for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014-18, helping lead the club to a Stanley Cup championship in 2015. A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Dineen previously served as head coach of the Florida Panthers from 2011-13, guiding the club to a 56-62-28 record.

"I'm thrilled to return to the Anaheim Ducks organization and join one of the flagship franchises in the American Hockey League," said Dineen. "Player development has always been a priority in the organization, and it was with great satisfaction to see so many AHL players go on to win the Stanley Cup in 2007. I look forward to continue a culture of developing NHL players here in San Diego."

Dineen spent six seasons as head coach of the Portland Pirates (AHL) from 2005-11, leading his teams to a 266-155-59 record in 480 games. Portland, which was Anaheim's primary development affiliate from 2005-08, went 135-76-29 (.623%) with two trips to the Eastern Conference Finals (2005, 2008) under Dineen. Internationally, Dineen led the Canadian women's national team to a gold medal at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games and Canada's men's national team to bronze at the 2014 Under-18 World Championship.

Selected by Hartford in the third round (56th overall) of the 1982 NHL Draft, Dineen recorded 355-405=760 points and 2,229 penalty minutes (PIM) in 1,188 career games with Hartford, Philadelphia, Carolina, Ottawa and Columbus. Dineen also appeared in 59 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Whalers, Flyers and Hurricanes, collecting 23-18=41 points.

