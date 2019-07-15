Panthers Agree to Terms with Greco, Toninato on One-Year, Two-Way Contracts

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Anthony Greco and forward Dominic Toninato on one-year, two-way contracts.

Greco, 25, appeared in one game with Florida, making his NHL debut on Dec. 13, 2018 against the Minnesota Wild. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound native of Queens, N.Y., played in 75 games with Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, producing AHL career-bests in goals (30), assists (29) and points (59). He led the Thunderbirds in goals and points, while leading the AHL in shots on goal (267).

At the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic skills competition, Greco set the AHL All-Star fastest skater record (13.251). Over 224 career AHL regular season games, Greco has posted 138 points (75-63-138).

The undrafted Ohio State University alum was originally signed by Florida on Nov. 21, 2017.

Toninato, 25, appeared in two games with the Colorado Avalanche and scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 14, 2019. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound native of Duluth, Minn., played in 57 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, producing 29 points (14-15-29). In the Calder Cup Playoffs, Toninato registered two assists over four games.

He has played 39 career NHL games with Colorado (2017-18 to 2018-19), recording three points (1-2-3). Over his AHL career, Toninato has posted 41 points (21-20-41) over 88 games.

The University of Minnesota-Duluth alum was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Panthers acquired Toninato in a trade with Colorado on June 29, 2019.

