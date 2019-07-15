Forward Michael Joly Returns to Eagles for 2019-20

The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Michael Joly to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Joly spent the entire 2018-19 season with the Eagles and responded by posting new AHL career-highs in goals (15), assists (15), points (30) and games played (47). His 15 goals were good for fourth on the team, while his 30 points ranked fifth. He would also see action in all four of Colorado's postseason games in the team's opening-round series against the Bakersfield Condors.

Joly entered the 2018-19 season fresh off a Kelly Cup Championship with the Eagles, having posted 41 goals in 52 regular season games and adding 29 points in 24 playoff contests. He would also go on to be named the MVP of the 2018 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs after leading all skaters in goals (13), assists (16) and points (29). The 5-foot-11, 175-pound winger also appeared in 19 AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage, collecting three goals and four assists.

Joly compiled a rookie season in 2016-17 that saw him notch 23 goals and 17 assists in just 29 games with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In addition, the Gatineau, Quebec native also appeared in 28 AHL contests with the Hartford Wolf Pack, collecting six goals and six assists. In four seasons of play at the major-junior level, Joly registered 128 goals and 108 assists in 219 games with Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL. He scored 44 goals and added 30 assists in 64 games during the 2013-14 campaign, while scoring 33 goals in his final season with Rimouski.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

