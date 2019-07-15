Devils Re-Sign Baddock, Jacobs to One-Year Deals

July 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils announced today that the club has re-signed forward Brandon Baddock and defenseman Josh Jacobs to one-year, two-way contracts. The announcements were made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

Baddock, 24, recorded ten points (three goals, seven assists) and 154 penalty minutes in 67 games this past season with the Binghamton Devils. In the 2017-18 campaign, the Vermillion, AB native had seven points (three goals, four assists) and 109 penalty minutes in 53 games. Prior to his professional career, the 2014 sixth-round pick of the New Jersey Devils had 103 points (54 goals, 49 points) in 255 total games with the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings.

Jacobs, 23, is a 2014 second-round pick of the New Jersey Devils and made his National Hockey League debut this past season. In 69 games with Binghamton, the Shelby Township, MI native had 13 points (three goals, ten assists) and 42 penalty minutes. Overall, Jacobs has 38 points (four goals, 34 assists) in 174 American Hockey League games with Albany and Binghamton. Prior to his professional career, Jacobs played the 2014-15 season at Michigan State University and the 2015-16 season with the Ontario Hockey League's Sarnia Sting.

