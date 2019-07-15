Columbus Blue Jackets Left Wing Sonny Milano Accepts Club Qualifying Offer

July 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





COLUMBUS, OHIO - Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today that restricted free agent left wing Sonny Milano has accepted the club's qualifying offer for the 2019-20 National Hockey League/American Hockey League season.

Milano, 23, has recorded 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points with 10 penalty minutes in 70 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets since making his league debut in 2015-16. He tallied 1-0-1 in eight contests with the club in 2018-19.

The Massapequa, New York native has also notched 45-67-112 and 72 penalty minutes in 163 career AHL games with the Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters and Springfield Falcons. He collected 11-13-24 and 22 penalty minutes in 27 outings with the Monsters in 2018-19. He has added 6-12-18 in 25 career contests in the Calder Cup Playoffs and helped the Monsters capture the 2016 Calder Cup Championship.

Columbus' first-round pick, 16th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft, Milano notched 22-46-68 in 50 games in his lone season in the Ontario Hockey League with the Plymouth Whalers in 2014-15. The 6-0, 195-pound wing has represented Team USA at several international tournaments. He helped the country earn bronze at the 2018 IIHF World Championships and skated in the 2015 and 2016 (bronze) IIHF World Junior Championships and 2014 IIHF World U18 Championships (gold).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.