Monsters Sign Forward Bryan Moore to One-Year, Two-Way AHL/ECHL Contract for 2019-20 Season
July 15, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that the team signed forward Bryan Moore to a one-year, two-way AHL/ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season. A 5'11", 203 lb. left-shooting native of Charlotte, NC, Moore, 25, posted four penalty minutes in two appearances for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins last season and added 18-24-42 with 246 penalty minutes and a -3 rating in 56 appearances for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
In 42 career AHL games played for the San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda, Manitoba Moose and Grand Rapids spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19, Moore registered 3-6-9 with 57 penalty minutes and a -1 rating. Moore additionally contributed 74-90-164 with 646 penalty minutes and a +30 rating in 182 career ECHL appearances for the Utah Grizzlies, Orlando Solar Bears, Allen Americans and Toledo spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19.
Prior to his professional career, Moore supplied 59-82-141 with 255 penalty minutes and a +32 rating in 181 OHL appearances for the Sarnia Sting and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds spanning three seasons from 2012-15 and added 17-19-36 with 101 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 92 USHL appearances for the Sioux Falls Stampede spanning two seasons from 2010-12.
