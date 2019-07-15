Admirals to Host Summer Party, Major Announcements July 18

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will host a free Summer Party on Thursday, July 18 at Panther Arena from 6 until 9 pm. At the event the team will make a number of major announcements for the coming 2019-20 season.

In addition, the team is expecting over 20 current and former players, including four from the first Admirals team in 1970, to be in attendance for a program beginning at 7 pm and an autograph signing for fans from 7:30 until 8:30.

Plus, many of the activities that the team hosts in their Interactive Zone, like virtual reality, knee hockey, and gear dress-up will be available for fans during the event.

All of the players, as well as Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer, will available to the media following the program portion of the event (about 7:30).

Here is a list of those expected:

Paul Doud - First Captain in Admirals History

Tony Scozzafave - Scored first goal in team history

Jim Paull-On original Admirals Team

Barney Loomis - On original Admirals Team

Phil Wittliff-Mr. Admiral, who played, coached and was team GM in 30 career with the team

Fred Berry-Second all-time in team scoring list with 604 points.

Yves Preston-One of just eight players in team history with more than 300 career points.

Dave Mackey-Second in team history in penalty minutes (1079), 10th in games played (348).

Ken Sabourin -Admirals all-time leader in penalty minutes with 1223

Andreas Thuresson-Tallied 53 goals and 65 assists for 118 points in 277 career games with the Admirals. Played last season for HV71 Jonkoping in his native Sweden.

Nolan Yonkman-Played four seasons from 2006-10, two-time team captain nicknamed The Mayor for his outgoing personality.

Mark Van Guilder-One of just five players in team history to play in at least seven different seasons with the Ads. Played last two seasons in Switzerland.

Scott Ford-Current Admirals Assistant Coach, played 378 games over six seasons which is second most in team AHL history.

Austin Watson-Scored 73 goals, including four last season in two games on rehab, in 234 games with the Admirals. Has played the past three seasons with the Nashville Predators.

Anthony Richard-Led the Admirals in goals (24) and points (47) last season and also made his NHL debut.

Alex Carrier-Was second on the Ads last season in points (37) and led the team in assists. Needs nine points to become the team's AHL leader in scoring among defensemen (104).

Fred Allard-Posted 29 points (4g-25) for Milwaukee last year and scored OT goal in game 4 playoff series against Iowa to force a decisive game 5.

Karl Taylor-Current Admirals Head Coach, led the team back to the playoffs last year as the team caught fire down the stretch 11-0-2-1 in the final 14 games to finish in second place in the division.

Greg Rallo-Just completed his first year as an Assistant Coach for the Ads. A Gurnee, IL native, Rallo finished a 12-year playing career in 2018.

Colin Blackwell-Tallied 14 goals and 12 assists in 43 games during his first season with the Admirals last year. Also made his NHL debut, playing in six games with the Predators.

Jarred Tinordi-Current Team Captain, recently signed two-year contract extension. Although not know for his offense, he did set a career high last season with 22 points.

