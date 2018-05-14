Komets Unveil 2018-19 Home Schedule

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets released their home schedule for the 2018-19 ECHL season Monday. The 67th season opens on Saturday, Oct. 20 against long-time rival Kalamazoo Wings. The 26-week season will finish at home Sunday, April 7 against the Wheeling Nailers.

30 of 36 home games will be weekend or holiday games. Included in the home slate are nine Fridays, 13 Saturdays, five Sundays and six Wednesdays. There is also a rare Monday home game which lands on New Year's Eve and two Thursday games including the traditional Thanksgiving home game. No Tuesday home games are scheduled.

The busiest month at home is December with nine outings. Six home weekend double-headers are planned. The Komets will host Kalamazoo the most at eight times. Cincinnati, Indy and Toledo each make five trips to Fort Wayne while Wheeling and Wichita each make three visits. Brampton is in town twice and Kansas City, Rapid City, Tulsa, Utah and Adirondack each make one appearance.

Fort Wayne home start times remain unchanged with Friday faceoffs at 8pm. Monday through Thursday and Saturday games begin at 7:30pm. Sundays continue to carry a 5pm start.

Single game tickets go on sale in September. Season tickets with Early Bird Pricing are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

OCTOBER

20 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

26 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:00PM ET

NOVEMBER

2 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:00PM ET

3 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

22 THURSDAY VS BRAMPTON 7:30PM ET

24 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:30PM ET

30 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:00PM ET

DECEMBER

8 SATURDAY VS INDY 7:30PM ET

9 SUNDAY VS TULSA 5:00PM ET

14 FRIDAY VS WICHITA 8:00PM ET

15 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:30PM ET

21 FRIDAY VS KALAMAZOO 8:00PM ET

22 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:30PM ET

27 THURSDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

29 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:30PM ET

31 MONDAY VS BRAMPTON 7:30PM ET

JANUARY

5 SATURDAY VS INDY 7:30PM ET

12 SATURDAY VS UTAH 7:30PM ET

13 SUNDAY VS KALAMAZOO 5:00PM ET

16 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

18 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:00PM ET

FEBRUARY

2 SATURDAY VS RAPID CITY 7:30PM ET

15 FRIDAY VS ADIRONDACK 8:00PM ET

17 SUNDAY VS WHEELING 5:00PM ET

20 WEDNESDAY VS WICHITA 7:30PM ET

22 FRIDAY VS WICHITA 8:00PM ET

24 SUNDAY VS CINCINNATI 5:00PM ET

MARCH

6 WEDNESDAY VS WHEELING 7:30PM ET

9 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:30PM ET

20 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

22 FRIDAY VS CINCINNATI 8:00PM ET

27 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

30 SATURDAY VS KANSAS CITY 7:30PM ET

APRIL

3 WEDNESDAY VS INDY 7:30PM ET

6 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:30PM ET

7 SUNDAY VS WHEELING 5:00PM ET

