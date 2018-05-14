Komets Unveil 2018-19 Home Schedule
May 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets released their home schedule for the 2018-19 ECHL season Monday. The 67th season opens on Saturday, Oct. 20 against long-time rival Kalamazoo Wings. The 26-week season will finish at home Sunday, April 7 against the Wheeling Nailers.
30 of 36 home games will be weekend or holiday games. Included in the home slate are nine Fridays, 13 Saturdays, five Sundays and six Wednesdays. There is also a rare Monday home game which lands on New Year's Eve and two Thursday games including the traditional Thanksgiving home game. No Tuesday home games are scheduled.
The busiest month at home is December with nine outings. Six home weekend double-headers are planned. The Komets will host Kalamazoo the most at eight times. Cincinnati, Indy and Toledo each make five trips to Fort Wayne while Wheeling and Wichita each make three visits. Brampton is in town twice and Kansas City, Rapid City, Tulsa, Utah and Adirondack each make one appearance.
Fort Wayne home start times remain unchanged with Friday faceoffs at 8pm. Monday through Thursday and Saturday games begin at 7:30pm. Sundays continue to carry a 5pm start.
Single game tickets go on sale in September. Season tickets with Early Bird Pricing are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.
OCTOBER
20 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET
26 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:00PM ET
NOVEMBER
2 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:00PM ET
3 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET
22 THURSDAY VS BRAMPTON 7:30PM ET
24 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:30PM ET
30 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:00PM ET
DECEMBER
8 SATURDAY VS INDY 7:30PM ET
9 SUNDAY VS TULSA 5:00PM ET
14 FRIDAY VS WICHITA 8:00PM ET
15 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:30PM ET
21 FRIDAY VS KALAMAZOO 8:00PM ET
22 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:30PM ET
27 THURSDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET
29 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:30PM ET
31 MONDAY VS BRAMPTON 7:30PM ET
JANUARY
5 SATURDAY VS INDY 7:30PM ET
12 SATURDAY VS UTAH 7:30PM ET
13 SUNDAY VS KALAMAZOO 5:00PM ET
16 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET
18 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:00PM ET
FEBRUARY
2 SATURDAY VS RAPID CITY 7:30PM ET
15 FRIDAY VS ADIRONDACK 8:00PM ET
17 SUNDAY VS WHEELING 5:00PM ET
20 WEDNESDAY VS WICHITA 7:30PM ET
22 FRIDAY VS WICHITA 8:00PM ET
24 SUNDAY VS CINCINNATI 5:00PM ET
MARCH
6 WEDNESDAY VS WHEELING 7:30PM ET
9 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:30PM ET
20 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET
22 FRIDAY VS CINCINNATI 8:00PM ET
27 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET
30 SATURDAY VS KANSAS CITY 7:30PM ET
APRIL
3 WEDNESDAY VS INDY 7:30PM ET
6 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:30PM ET
7 SUNDAY VS WHEELING 5:00PM ET
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 14, 2018
- Komets Unveil 2018-19 Home Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Adirondack Thunder Announce 2018-19 Home Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Home Schedule Announced for 2018-19 Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Trim Eagles 3-2, Even Series - Fort Wayne Komets
- 2019 HHOF Inductee Unveiled - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Fort Wayne Ties Series with 3-2 Win in Game Two - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Unveil 2018-19 Home Schedule
- Komets Trim Eagles 3-2, Even Series
- Komets Fall in Game 1 in OT
- Komets Dismiss Walleye 4-2
- Komets Push Walleye to Brink