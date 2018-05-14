ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from an altercation prior to the start of ECHL Playoff Game #N-2, Fort Wayne at Colorado, on May 13.

Fort Wayne's Dennis Kravchenko has been suspended for five games and Daniel Maggio has been suspended for three games. Kravchenko missed Sunday's game, and will miss each of Fort Wayne's next four games while Maggio will miss the next three games in the series.

Colorado's Gabriel Verpaelst has been suspended for five games and Joey Ratelle has been suspended for three games. Verpaelst missed Sunday's game, and will miss each of Colorado's next four games while Ratelle will miss the next three games in the series.

All four players have also been fined an undisclosed amount. Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Fort Wayne head coach Gary Graham and Colorado head coach Aaron Schneekloth have both been fined an undisclosed amount.

Both the Fort Wayne and Colorado organizations have been fined an undisclosed amount.

