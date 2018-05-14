Home Schedule Announced for 2018-19 Season

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will be back for the ninth season in South Carolina when the team opens the season on Friday, Oct. 12 against the Toledo Walleye. The Swamp Rabbits will again play 36 games on home ice this season with 29 contests against South Division rivals. Greenville will compete for a combined 27 games on Friday through Sunday.

HOME SCHEDULE INFORMATION:

Greenville will meet Atlanta six times at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the most of any opponent.

The team will face 11 teams this year including facing St. John's and Worcester for the first time in team history. Greenville will also play four non-conference games at home this year (*Western Conference Teams).

Atlanta: 6

Florida: 5

Orlando: 5

South Carolina: 5

Jacksonville: 4

Norfolk: 4

*Toledo: 2

Worcester: 2

*Kansas City: 1

St. John's: 1

*Wheeling: 1

The Swamp Rabbits will play eight Friday night games and 12 on Saturday nights.

Saturday: 12

Friday: 8

Sunday: 7

Thursday: 7

Wednesday: 1

Tuesday: 1

The schedule is subject to change.

Click here to view the full calendar of home games.

# OPPONENT DAY DATE TIME

1 Toledo Fri 10/12/18 7:00 PM

2 Toledo Sat 10/13/18 7:00 PM

3 Atlanta Sat 10/27/18 7:00 PM

4 Jacksonville Sun 10/28/18 3:00 PM

5 Orlando Fri 11/2/18 7:00 PM

6 Orlando Sat 11/3/18 7:00 PM

7 Norfolk Tue 11/6/18 7:00 PM

8 Norfolk Thu 11/15/18 7:00 PM

9 Jacksonville Sat 11/17/18 7:00 PM

10 Wheeling Sun 11/18/18 3:00 PM

11 Norfolk Wed 11/28/18 10:30 AM

12 Atlanta Fri 11/30/18 7:00 PM

13 Atlanta Sat 12/1/18 7:30 PM

14 Florida Thu 12/13/18 7:00 PM

15 Florida Fri 12/14/18 7:30 PM

16 South Carolina Fri 12/21/18 7:00 PM

17 South Carolina Sat 12/22/18 7:00 PM

18 Florida Fri 12/28/18 7:00 PM

19 Florida Sat 12/29/18 7:00 PM

20 Worcester Sat 1/5/19 7:00 PM

21 Worcester Sun 1/6/19 3:00 PM

22 Atlanta Thu 1/17/19 7:00 PM

23 Atlanta Fri 1/18/19 7:00 PM

24 Norfolk Fri 1/25/19 7:00 PM

25 South Carolina Sun 1/27/19 3:00 PM

26 Orlando Thu 1/31/19 7:00 PM

27 Florida Sat 2/2/19 7:00 PM

28 St. John's Sun 2/17/19 3:00 PM

29 South Carolina Thu 2/28/19 7:00 PM

30 Atlanta Sat 3/2/19 7:00 PM

31 Jacksonville Sun 3/17/19 3:00 PM

32 Kansas City Thu 3/21/19 7:00 PM

33 South Carolina Sat 3/23/19 7:00 PM

34 Jacksonville Thu 3/28/19 7:00 PM

35 Orlando Sat 3/30/19 7:00 PM

36 Orlando Sun 3/31/19 3:00 PM

