Komets Trim Eagles 3-2, Even Series

May 14, 2018 - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets clipped the Eagles at Colorado 3-2 Sunday night to claim game 2 of the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals and even the series at 1-1.

A Budweiser Events Center crowd of 4,574 witnessed the Komets hold the lead through out the game after opening the scoring at 7:05 of the first period on a power play strike by Daniel Maggio. Garrett Thompson gave Fort Wayne 2-0 lead with 34 seconds remaining in the first period, also with the man advantage.

The Eagles responded in the second period with a marker by Joey Ratelle at 14:10 before Marco Roy tallied his first goal of the post season with 40 seconds remaining to give the Komets a two-goal edge at 3-1 heading into the second intermission.

Nicolas Meloche pulled Colorado within one at 9:17 of the third period but the Komets held steady for the win. The Komets were 2/8 on the power play while stopping all four the the Eagles man advantages.

Garrett Bartus, appearing in the Fort Wayne net for the first time since April 7, earned the victory making 19 saves on 21 shots. Colorado's Joe Cannata suffered the loss allowing three goals on 30 shots. It was only the second regulation loss for Colorado after a dozen playoff games.

The series switches to Fort Wayne for the next three games. Game 3 is Wednesday at 7:30pm, game 4 is Friday at 8pm and game 5 is Saturday at 7:30pm. If games 6 and 7 are necessary, they will be held at Colorado on Tuesday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 23.

Tickets for this week's games in Fort Wayne are on sale at the Coliseum ticket office. Season tickets for 2018-19 with special early bird pricing are also on sale a the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

Kids Seat Free Friday-- The Komets have featured Kids Seat Free Nights all season long and as another playoff bonus, Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for Friday when the Komets face Colorado at the Coliseum courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

ECHL Stories from May 14, 2018

