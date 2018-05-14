Fort Wayne Ties Series with 3-2 Win in Game Two

May 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





LOVELAND, CO. - The Fort Wayne Komets jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind a pair of first period, power-play goals to defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 on Sunday. The Komets' win now ties the series at 1-1 as the series shifts to Fort Wayne for Game Three on Wednesday. Joey Ratelle and Nicolas Meloche both netted goals for Colorado, as goaltender Joe Cannata suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 30 shots.

For a second straight game Fort Wayne's Daniel Maggio would start the scoring on the power play, as he would track down a loose puck in the crease and swat it into the back of the net to give the Komets a 1-0 edge just 7:05 into the contest.

Fort Wayne would strike again on the man-advantage when forward Garrett Thompson threaded a shot in the low slot past Cannata to stretch the Komets lead to 2-0 with only 34 seconds remaining in the first period. Colorado would face five Fort Wayne power plays in the period, surrendering goals on two of those opportunities.

The Eagles would finally stem the tide late in the second period when defenseman Matt Register created a turnover behind the Komets net, which would lead to Ratelle sweeping a one-timer home from between the circles. The goal would slice Fort Wayne's advantage to 2-1 with 5:50 still to play in the period.

As time ticked away in the middle frame, the Komets would win a puck battle along the end wall, which would send the puck into the low-slot where forward Marc-Olivier Roy would blast a shot past Cannata to give Fort Wayne the 3-1 lead with just 40 seconds remaining in the period.

Trailing by a pair heading into the final frame, Meloche would trim the deficit to 3-2 when he bashed a cross-slot pass past Komets goalie Garret Bartus with 10:43 still remaining in the period. Colorado would pull Cannata in the final minutes in favor of the extra attacker, but would draw no closer, falling by a final score of 3-2.

Fort Wayne finished the evening going 2-for-8 on the power play, while the Eagles went 0-for-4 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the Komets in Game Three of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday, May 16th at 5:30pm MT at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Tickets for all Eagles home playoff games are on sale now and can be purchased online at ColoradoEagles.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 14, 2018

Fort Wayne Ties Series with 3-2 Win in Game Two - Colorado Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.