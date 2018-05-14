ECHL Transactions - May 14
May 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 14, 2018:
Florida:
Add Derek Sheppard, D activated from reserve
Add Spencer Smallman, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Kea, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 14, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - May 14 - ECHL
- Komets Unveil 2018-19 Home Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Adirondack Thunder Announce 2018-19 Home Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Home Schedule Announced for 2018-19 Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets Trim Eagles 3-2, Even Series - Fort Wayne Komets
- 2019 HHOF Inductee Unveiled - Toledo Walleye
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Fort Wayne Ties Series with 3-2 Win in Game Two - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.