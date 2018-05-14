ECHL Transactions - May 14

May 14, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 14, 2018:

Florida:

Add Derek Sheppard, D activated from reserve

Add Spencer Smallman, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Kea, F placed on reserve

