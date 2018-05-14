Adirondack Thunder Announce 2018-19 Home Schedule

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today their regular season home schedule for the 2018-19 ECHL season, their fourth as a member of the ECHL.

The Thunder's 2018-19 schedule, which consists of 36 home games, will begin on the road on Saturday, October 13 as the Thunder visit the Maine Mariners. Adirondack will open the home portion of its 2018-19 schedule on Saturday, October 20, as the Thunder take on the Brampton Beast at Cool Insuring Arena at 7:00 p.m. The 2018-19 schedule will conclude on Sunday, April 7 as the Thunder host the Worcester Railers in a rematch of the first round of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Thunder's home schedule is highlighted by 14 Saturday home games and 12 Friday home dates for a total of 26 games on Friday and Saturday evenings. The Thunder schedule also contains two Sunday home games, in addition to holiday dates on New Year's Eve and the day before Thanksgiving. The 2018-19 schedule will be rounded out with two Tuesdays and four Wednesdays. All Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday home games will begin at 7:00 p.m., while Sunday games will begin at 3:00 p.m. and the annual New Year's Eve game will start at 5:00 p.m.

The Thunder's busiest months on home ice will be December and March, as the team is home for eight games in each month, including a total of eight Saturdays. Adirondack will also be home for five home games in October, three in November, seven in January, three in February and two in April.

The Thunder's most frequent opponents on home ice this season will be the Manchester Monarchs and Reading Royals, who each visit Cool Insuring Arena seven times during the 2018-19 season. Adirondack will play 33 of its 36 home games this season within the North Division, including two new opponents in Maine and St. John's. Adirondack will host Worcester six times, Brampton five times and St. John's and Maine four times apiece. Wheeling will visit Cool Insuring Arena for two games while Norfolk will close out the Thunder's home opposition with one visit to Glens Falls.

"For the second straight season, we are thrilled to be able to offer a very fan-friendly schedule with a heavy focus on weekend and holiday home dates in Glens Falls," Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead said. "With 30 of our games being played on either the weekend or a holiday, we feel that our 2018-19 schedule is the best that we've ever offered to our fans in our four seasons in the ECHL. We're excited to welcome Maine and St. John's to the area as two new foes within the North Division and look forward to our quest for a third straight divisional championship."

Maine and St. John's will be the only new opponents that Adirondack will face during the 2018-19 season. The Thunder will also take on Florida, Fort Wayne, Kalamazoo and Cincinnati away for a total of 11 different foes this season.

The Thunder's schedule will continue to feature the traditional New Year's Eve game, which will be played on Monday, December 31, as the Thunder host St. John's. The New Year's Eve game has been a tradition in Glens Falls dating back to the Adirondack Red Wings and was one of six sellout crowds during the 2017-18 season. The Thunder are also excited to bring back games the Wednesday before Thanksgiving as well as the Saturday after Thanksgiving. A full promotional schedule with giveaways, theme nights and ticket specials will be announced at a later date.

The Eastern Conference Finals now shift to Glens Falls for three games, beginning with Game 3 on Wednesday evening at Cool Insuring Arena. Visit ECHLThunder.com or call 518-480-3355 for more information on Round 3 of the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

