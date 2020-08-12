Komets Sign Two-Year Agreement with Vegas

Fort Wayne, IN -- Fort Wayne Komets announced Wednesday that the team will continue their partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights through the 2022 season. The Komets have been affiliated with the Golden Knights for the past two seasons. The Henderson Silver Knights will serve as the club's American Hockey League affiliate.

"During this time of uncertainty, the Vegas Golden Knight affiliation is great news for our organization and exciting news for our loyal Komet fans," said General Manager David Franke. George McPhee and the Golden Knight organization are firm believers of the 3-tier system for player development. Their view is closely aligned with that of the Komet organization. We know our role in the affiliation set up and they know how important it is for the Komet to be successful at the minor league level.

In 2017-2018 the expansion Golden Knights played in the Stanley Cup Final in their first season in the NHL. The Golden Knights participate the NHL's Pacific Division of the Western Conference. The team plays its home games at T-Mobile Arena on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

"We're thrilled to be extending our affiliation with one of the premier clubs in the ECHL, the Fort Wayne Komets," said Vegas Golden Knights President of Hockey Operations George McPhee. "Our partnership with the Komets has proven to be a valuable stepping stone for young players looking to advance through our ranks and reach their full potential."

Four players from the Vegas organization saw time with the Komets last season; forwards Ben Jones and Jermaine Loewen, defenseman Brayden Pachal and goaltender Dylan Ferguson.

The Henderson Silver Knights franchise started in 2002 as the San Antonio Rampage. On February 6, 2020, the Vegas Golden Knights announced it had purchased the franchise and moving it to the Las Vegas area. This season the team will play at the Orleans Arena that formally housed the ECHL's Las Vegas Wranglers. A new 6,000-seat facility is currently under construction at the site of the Henderson Pavilion in Henderson, Nevada.

"We are very excited that the Vegas Golden Knights will have their own AHL team in Henderson this year. We believe that both organizations share a similar philosophical thought process, and the Golden Knights know that we will create a first class, positive, winning culture for their prospects in Fort Wayne," said Komet President Michael Franke. "Komet management looks forward to expanding the relationship with the Vegas Golden Knights during the '20-'21 hockey season and beyond."

The Komets have seventeen players under contract for the upcoming season.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way. Single game tickets will go on sale in September. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

