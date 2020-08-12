Mavericks Ship Forward Betzold to Kalamazoo for Farley and Naas

Forward Austin Farley with the Kalamazoo Wings

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has traded forward Greg Betzold to the Kalamazoo Wings for forwards Spencer Naas and Austin Farley.

"Getting two players like Spencer Naas and Austin Farley is extremely exciting for us," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "Farley is an elite skater with all-world speed and a skillset that translated very well in one of the best hockey leagues in the world, the Swedish Hockey League.

"Spencer Naas brings AHL experience to our roster and is a player who can play at every level of the ice," O'Had continued, "He's going to be an impact player for us."

Farley, a five-foot-eight 170-pound 26-year-old from Park Ridge, Illinois brings speed and offense to the Mavericks lineup. In 27 games with the Wings last season, he compiled 22 points on nine goals and 13 assists. He also has experience in elite European leagues, spending parts of two seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Lulea HF.

Naas, a five-foot-eleven 185-pound 25-year old from St. Louis Park, Minnesota comes to the Mavericks after splitting time between the Idaho Steelheads and Wings last season. In 53 total games last season, Naas put up 19 points on 10 goals and nine assists. Naas played in 10 games for the AHL's Texas Stars during the 2018-19 season.

Greg Betzold exits the Mavericks after three seasons, compiling 33 goals, 49 assists and 82 points in 131 games for the Mavs.

"We want to thank Greg for three fantastic seasons with the Mavericks," O'Had remarked, "We wish him nothing but the best in Kalamazoo."

