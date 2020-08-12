Nailers Sign Shane Kuzmeski

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their seventh player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed defenseman Shane Kuzmeski to an ECHL contract.

Kuzmeski, 24, will begin his professional career with the Nailers, after playing four seasons of college hockey at Clarkson University. Defense was a key position for the Golden Knights during Shane's tenure with the team, as they ranked in the NCAA's top five in fewest goals allowed in three of his four seasons. As he developed and saw more action during his junior and senior seasons, the blueliner added to the club's offensive attack, tallying 11 points over his final 53 games. Clarkson captured the ECAC Championship during Kuzmeski's junior year, then Shane was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team as a senior.

"Shane is a good skater, and uses his mobility to be an effective defender," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "Shane has also shown the ability to play an up tempo game, which will be a part of our team identity."

Prior to his time in college, the Grayslake, Illinois native played two seasons of junior hockey, primarily in the NAHL with the Wichita Falls Wildcats and Coulee Region Chill. In 2015-16 with the Chill, Kuzmeski amassed 29 points in 45 games, which ranked second among defensemen on the club. During Shane's freshman year at Clarkson, he was teammates with former Nailer Troy Josephs.

"I was in constant contact with the organization, and I thought it was a good fit for me, plus I like Mark French a lot," Kuzmeski said. "I see myself as a two-way player, who can get up and down the ice. Skating is my strength, and I'm excited to make the jump to pro hockey."

