K-Wings Acquire Betzold from Mavs

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the following trade Wednesday.

The K-Wings acquired forward Greg Betzold from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for forward Austin Farley and the ECHL rights to forward Spencer Naas.

Betzold, 25, brings size and skill to a Kalamazoo team that was the smallest in the ECHL last season, with an average height of 5-foot-11. The West Chester, Ohio native suffered a season-ending injury in 2019-20, but racked up 56 points (25 goals, 31 assists) in 70 games for the Mavericks in 2018-19. Betzold spent the past three seasons in Kansas City after appearing in two games for Cincinnati and 40 games for Elmira as a rookie in 2016-17.

Farley, 26, heads to Kansas City after posting 22 points (9 goals, 13 assists) in 27 games for the K-Wings last season. The 5-foot-8 winger signed with Kalamazoo in January after starting the 2019-20 campaign in the Swedish Hockey League.

Naas, 25, had two goals and an assist in seven games late in the regular season after Kalamazoo acquired the forward in the trade that sent Yannick Veilleux's ECHL rights to the Idaho Steelheads. The Mavericks receive the ECHL rights to Naas, who was unsigned at the time of the trade.

The ECHL announced last week that the 2020-21 hockey season will be delayed with an anticipated start date of Dec. 4, 2020. The league still plans on completing a 72-game regular season. More information regarding an updated schedule will be announced accordingly at a later date.

Stay tuned for more news and player signings as the 2020-21 Kalamazoo Wings roster takes shape on by heading to kwings.com.

