Mavs Bring Back Forward Mitch Vanderlaan

Kansas City Mavericks forward Mitch Vanderlaan

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has signed forward Mitch Vanderlaan (van-derr-lann) to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Vanderlaan, a five-foot-seven 179-pound forward from Hanwell, New Brunswick arrived via trade from the South Carolina Stingrays to the Mavericks last season. He played in 13 games, tallying five points on two goals and three assists. Vanderlaan had 18 points total on seven goals and 11 assists as well as a plus-10 plus-minus rating in 46 games in his rookie season.

"Mitch is a deceptive player with a high hockey IQ," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He was an excellent player at the collegiate level at Cornell and has been adapting to the pro game very well. He fits in nicely with ability to see the ice and make intelligent plays."

The ECHL has moved the start date of the 2020-21 season to December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.

