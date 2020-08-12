Brandon Fehd Returns for Third Season in Rapid City

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Brandon Fehd will return to Rapid City for the 2020-21 campaign. The re-signing marks the sixth Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the 2020 offseason.

Fehd joins Blaine Jarvis "Heart and Soul Award" Winners Tyler Coulter and Cedric Montminy, veteran forward Mike Hedden, and goaltenders Adam Carlson and Gordon Defiel as players signed for the 2020-21 ECHL season.

Fehd returns to the Rush following his second full-time season at the ECHL level, both with the Rush. After missing the first month of the season due to injury, the 5'11", 185-pound blue-liner appeared in 38 games, earning 8 assists with a +3 rating. Fehd's +3 ranked third on the entire Rush roster behind the team-leading +4 of Mark Auk and Stephane Legault.

"If you told me when I got called up from the SPHL in 2018 that I'd be signing for a third season with the Rush in 2020, I don't know if I would be more excited then or now because of how unreal this feeling is. It is such a blessing for me to be a part of this organization again," Fehd remarked on his return to the Rush. "It was a really easy decision, honestly. There's no other coach I'd rather play for than Coach Tetrault. We had a solid squad last year, and this year, we have a lot of returning players and great chemistry to start on the right foot. Considering the new ownership and their positive impact, and the fan support that we have, it's an easy decision to make every time in signing back with this team.

"The goal is for us to bring a championship back to Rapid City. That has to be the bar," Fehd concluded. "Personally, I'd like to contribute more offensively next season. Additionally, being a third-year player, I want to take on more of a leadership role with this team and give back in the same way that leaders before me did for both my teammates and my community."

Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Daniel Tetrault, said of Fehd's signing: "I am so happy to have a player and person of Brandon's caliber back in my locker room. He is the true definition of heart and soul. Since bringing him into the fold in the 2018-19 season, he has been a team-first player through and through. Every day at the rink, Brandon brings an unparalleled work ethic, and never takes a day off. In games, he brings a high-octane compete level paired with defensive responsibility, which is why he's led our team in plus/minus over the last two seasons. Coming into his third season with the Rush, I expect him to continue to play at a high level, and to step into an even bigger leadership role with this club."

A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Fehd has spent the last two seasons with the Rush. Since joining the roster full-time in December of 2018, Fehd has earned 3 goals, 14 assists, and 17 points in 88 games, along with a +10 rating, the latter of which leads all Rush skaters in that timeframe. In the 2018-19 season, Fehd led the Rush with a +7 rating, and his 9 points were fifth amongst Rush defensemen. Before joining the Rush, Fehd played 100 games in the SPHL, amassing 31 points with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, Columbus Cottonmouths, Birmingham Bulls, and Macon Mayhem. He played NCAA-III college hockey with him alma mater, Northland College, earning 17 points in 89 games across four seasons.

