Defenseman Johnny Coughlin Re-Signs with Cyclones

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have re-signed Defenseman Johnny Coughlin to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

"I am extremely excited to re-sign with the Cyclones for the upcoming season," said Coughlin. "I can't wait to get started as the end of last season left us wanting more. I am grateful for the opportunity to play for such a well-respected franchise and continue to build towards winning a championship."

Coughlin was acquired on February 20, 2020, as part of a five-player deal with the Norfolk Admirals. Hailing from Fairport, New York, Coughlin tallied two goals and four penalty minutes in nine games with the Cyclones. Before joining the 'Clones, Coughlin led all Admiral defenseman and was tied for sixth on the team overall in scoring with 17 points on nine goals and eight assists. Heading into his third pro season, Coughlin began his pro career late in the 2018-19 season with the Maine Mariners, appearing in 10 games and dishing out four assists.

Prior to turning pro, Coughlin enjoyed a successful four-year career at the College of the Holy Cross, accounting for 17 goals and 44 assists across 143 games.

"Johnny was a big addition at the deadline last year," said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "He provides a solid two-way game with size and grit. He has a bright future ahead of him as he continues to develop."

