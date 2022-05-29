Kolek's Arm and Two Travs Homers Beat Amarillo

North Little Rock, AR - Stephen Kolek pitched seven brilliant innings and the Arkansas Travelers set a season high with six extra base hits en route to an 8-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday night. The Travs opened up a six-run lead early thanks to five two-out runs between the third and fourth innings. Kaden Polcovich had three hits including a homer and Jake Anchia had a three hit game as well. Kolek allowed just one run on three hits over seven innings picking up his second win of the season.

Moments That Mattered

* Polcovich hit the first pitch from Bryce Jarvis for a home run over the right field foul pole.

* Arkansas blew the game open with a pair of two-run hits with two out in the fourth. Anchia delivered the first and then two batters later, Polcovich delivered as well.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Kaden Polcovich: 3-5, run, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Stephen Kolek: Win, 7 IP, 3 H, R, 3 BB, 5 K, 102 pitches

News and Notes

* The Travs wore Northwest Green jerseys like their Major League affiliate as part of their Salute to Seattle Night.

* With the Travs short on pitching, second baseman Connor Hoover was summoned to the mound and recorded the final out of the game. It marked the eighth different defensive position that he has played this season.

Up Next

Arkansas goes for a series win on Sunday with right-hander Emerson Hancock (0-1, 4.50) on the mound against righty Deyni Olivero (0-3, 9.26). First pitch is at 5:35 and there will be a postgame fireworks show. The game will also be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

