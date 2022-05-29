Down by Seven, CC Rallies for Walk-Off

May 29, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Blue Ghosts fought back from an 11-4 fourth-inning deficit to beat Wichita, 14-13, before 5,856 fans Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won three of the first five in the six-game set, snapping the Wind Surge's run of six consecutive winning series.

The Hooks, defending Whataburger Field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts this weekend in honor of the USS Lexington, sent nine men to the plate in a five-run fourth. Doubles by Luke Berryhill, Enmanuel Valdez, and Justin Dirden fueled the frame.

Corpus Christi then mustered three in the seventh to take a brief 12-11 lead. Berryhill 's second double of the day was one of three Blue Ghosts knocks in the rally. Yainer Diaz provided the go-ahead single with a two-out infield smash to short.

Wichita answered with a pair against Chandler Casey and Devin Conn in the eighth. Dennis Ortega opened the inning with a long ball to left and DaShawn Keirsey provided a two-out RBI single.

Trailing 13-12, Wilyer Abreu coaxed his Texas League leading 41st walk from Argenis Angulo to begin the ninth. Berryhill was next and floated a single into right-center, staging runners at the corners. Valdez, 3-for-3 with two runs, two doubles, three walks and four RBIs on the day, crushed a two-bagger to the wall in right-center to level the score. One out later, Justin Dirden was walked intentionally to load the bases for Bryan Arias. Arias worked the count to 3-2 before lining the game-winning hit to left.

Arias has finished both of Corpus Christi's walk-off wins in 2022.

Grae Kessingerï»¿, who has five hits in his last 12 at-bats, launched a two-run home run in the second.

The Blue Ghosts take aim at a series win with Adrian Chaidez on the hill Sunday night. First pitch 6:05.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.