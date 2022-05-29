Naturals Drop Road Trip Finale to Midland, 3-1

May 29, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







MIDLAND, TX - After the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' offense was potent so much of the week, things came to a quiet Sunday, as the Midland RockHounds took the series finale, 3-1 Sunday afternoon.

Starting pitcher Angel Zerpa turned in one of the best starts of his career, a much better outing that the numbers on the surface indicate. The lefty came one away from tying his career high, as he struck out nine, while throwing a career-best 6.2 innings on 94 pitches. It was the longest outing he's ever compiled, his first time throwing over 90 pitches, also the first time he had pitched into the seventh inning.

Despite a strong start, Zerpa was tagged by Midland for two runs in the third inning and one more in the sixth, as they scattered eight hits across the Venezuelan, while he only walked one.

Offensively, the Naturals could only muster six hits, including two from leadoff hitter Maikel Garcia. Seuly Matias reached base three times, drawing two walks and singling. Jake Means produced the lone run of the afternoon, as he led off the eighth inning with a solo home run, his third of the season.

Zack Phillips relieved Zerpa in the seventh and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings through the end of the game to keep the deficit at two runs, but the Naturals could not close the gap despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the ninth.

Despite the loss, Northwest Arkansas won the series at Midland, 4-2, while ending the two-week road trip with a split, winning six and losing six.

The Naturals are back at Arvest Ballpark Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. as the club opens a six-game home series against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros Double-A).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.