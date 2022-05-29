Drillers Drop Finale to Cardinals

Tulsa, OK- An exciting series between the Tulsa Drillers and Springfield Cardinals reached an anticlimactic conclusion Sunday night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers had won three of the first five games in the set, including a dramatic walk-off win in extra innings the previous night.

The two team's runs totals were separated by just one run through those five games, but the finale was not close. Springfield scored five first-inning runs and the Drillers were unable to dig out of the early hole as the Cardinals posted an 11-4 victory. The result gave the teams a split of the series.

Despite the defeat, the Drillers maintained their spot atop the North Division standings of the Texas League, one-half game in front of second-place Wichita.

The Cardinals took quick control of the finale with their big first inning. The tone was promptly set when Masyn Winn doubled on the second pitch of the game from Tulsa starter John Rooney. The next three batters also reached safely on a pair of hits and a walk, and the Redbirds added three stolen bases. Springfield had a 2-0 lead before the first out of the game, and it came on a sacrifice fly that plated the third run.

An error on a dropped fly ball and another base hit helped give the Cardinals a 5-0 lead.

The Drillers got a run of their own in the bottom of the first when James Outman led off with a double and scored on a one-out hit from Ryan Ward.

Springfield added two more runs in the second, but Devin Mann's solo homer in the bottom of the second cut the Tulsa deficit to 7-2.

The Drillers would get no closer. The Cards added a run in the fifth before Andy Pages tripled and scored on Mann's sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Springfield plated two more runs in the eighth, and Chandler Redmond capped the big offensive night for the Redbirds with a solo homer in the top of the ninth.

Brandon Lewis singled in the game's final run in the bottom of the ninth for the Drillers.

