Cardinals Split Series with 11-4 Win on Sunday

Tulsa, OK - The Springfield Cardinals (19-26) plated five runs in the top of the 1st and never looked back, cruising past the Tulsa Drillers (27-17) for an 11-4 win and a series split at ONEOK Field on Sunday night.

Decisions:

W - RHP Kyle Leahy (3-4)

L - LHP John Rooney (2-2)

Notables:

SS Masyn Winn went 3x5 with two doubles, a single, a steal and two runs... Winn scored one of his runs by racing home from second base on a wild pitch... 3B Jordan Walker went 2x3 with an RBI double, his 13th double of the year, and three walks... CF Justin Toerner also worked three walks and scored three runs... LF Moises Gomez (2x5) and C Julio Rodriguez (1x3) both added two RBIs apiece... 1B Chandler Redmond popped a pinch-hit solo home run in the 9th... RHP Kyle Leahy dealt 5.0 innings with just two runs for the win.

On Deck:

-Tuesday, May 31, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Edgar Escobar (2-1, 5.58) vs. ARK RHP Taylor Dollard (1-2, 0.99)

-Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with $2 hot dogs and bratwursts

-Happy Half-Hour with drink specials on all adult beverages for fans 21+ during first 30 minutes after gates open at 5:35pm

-Broadcast on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 FM / 99.9 FM / 1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com

