Kleber Named to US National Junior Team

Former Lincoln Stars defenseman Adam Kleber has been one-of-28 players named to USA Hockey's Junior Team Preliminary Roster ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Dec. 26 - Jan. 5.

Kleber played for the Stars from 2022-24 and was the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The second round pick by the Buffalo Sabres was the highest drafted Stars player since Ryan Poehling was selected 25th overall in the first round of the 2017 draft by the Montreal Canadiens. Kleber is in his freshman year at Minnesota Duluth, where he has an assist in 13 games.

Kleber finished second among USHL defensemen with 125 shots led all Stars defensemen with 26 points (5+21) in 2023-24. He was honored as one of the top American draft prospects with an invite to the Chipotle All-American Game in Plymouth, Mich. last January. The Minnesota Duluth commit was named to the All-Academic Team for the 2023-24 season after recording a 3.9 GPA in four years of high school.

The Chaska, Minn. native appeared in 82 games over the last two seasons with the Stars, including in 56 games with Lincoln in 2022-23 as the youngest member of the team. He recorded 17 points (4+13) in 28 games at Chaska High School in 2021-22 in his only season of high-school hockey. Kleber represented the United States at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August and helped the Americans win bronze.

Kleber appeared on all three of NHL Central Scouting's Draft Rankings last season, first receiving a 'C' rating in Central Scouting's Preliminary Draft Watch List and then being ranked the 60th-ranked North American skater on the Midseason Rankings. He finished at the 34th spot on the Final Rankings in April.

USA Hockey will cut its roster to a final 25 players following training camp Dec. 16-17 in Plymouth, Mich. The Americans are looking to defend their 2024 championship.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship will take place in Ottawa, Ontario. All of Team USA's games will air on NHL Network.

