Salute to Veterans this Saturday

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks will commemorate Pearl Harbor Day this Saturday with the team's annual Salute to Veterans, including complimentary tickets for current and past military personnel, patriotic jerseys, and a Veterans' Resource Fair.

Young Arena's doors open for the Hawks' game against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 5:05 p.m. The opening faceoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our veterans for their service," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "Our entire organization looks forward to this chance to honor their commitment to our country and to work with American Pattern & CNC Works to raise money for veterans who need assistance."

American Pattern & CNC Works is sponsoring the jerseys Waterloo players will wear on Saturday. The design for the sweaters was created by a group of local servicemen: J.P. Sager (active duty U.S. Army), Bryan Cue (retired U.S. Air Force), Rich Miller (retired U.S. Navy), and Josh Meyer (retired U.S. Marines). This year's theme is a combination of both desert camo and red-white-and-blue elements. All six branches of the military are recognized, while the Hawks' logo is re-imagined in American colors on the chest. The shoulders evoke the American flag, with a POW-MIA emblem near the top of the left sleeve.

Following Saturday's game, these jerseys will be auctioned to benefit Americans for Independent Living (AFIL). The organization was founded to serve homeless veterans in the Cedar Valley. In less than a decade, AFIL has expanded substantially to offer a variety of programs including housing assistance, home modifications, provision of basic necessities, and informal camaraderie for those who have served.

All current and former servicemen and women are invited to attend Saturday's game with a free ticket. Please visit the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at Young Arena to select your seat.

The Black Hawks are also partnering with Upper Iowa University and several local non-profit organizations to offer a Veterans' Resource Fair. Various groups will have tables around Young Arena's concourse with details about the many services available to veterans in northeast Iowa. This will be the second year Upper Iowa's Waterloo Center has coordinated the Resource Fair during Salute to Veterans Night.

