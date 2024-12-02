Twenty-Three Alumni on U.S. World Junior Preliminary Roster

December 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







USA Hockey has announced its 28-player preliminary roster for the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team, featuring 23 players with ties to the United States Hockey League (USHL). These athletes will compete at a training camp in Plymouth, Mich., Dec. 16-17, for a spot on the final 25-player roster representing Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa, Ontario, Dec. 26, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025.

Nine USHL member-clubs are represented on the preliminary roster by alumni, including the Dubuque Fighting Saints (Colin Ralph), Lincoln Stars (Adam Kleber), Youngstown Phantoms (Brandon Svoboda), Green Bay Gamblers (Danny Nelson), Tri-City Storm (Trevor Connelly), Sioux Falls Stampede (Chris Pelosi), Madison Capitols (Austin Burnevik), and Fargo Force (Hampton Slukynsky). The USA Hockey NTDP is represented by 16 players that have seen USHL action.

The U.S. is in Group A alongside Finland, Canada, Latvia, and Germany. Group B features Sweden, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Kazakhstan. The final U.S. roster is expected to be announced by Dec. 24.

All Team USA games, including quarterfinal, semifinal, and medal-round contests, will be broadcast on NHL Network.

Team USA's coaching staff for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship includes several individuals with USHL experience. Head Coach David Carle was an assistant coach with the Green Bay Gamblers from 2012-14. Assistant Coach Brett Larson served as Head Coach and General Manager of the Sioux City Musketeers from 2011-13. Assistant Coach Garrett Raboin played three seasons with the Lincoln Stars from 2002-06.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.