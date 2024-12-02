Nizameyev, Herrington, Reyelts Named Players of the Week

December 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Artemi Nizameyev, Caeden Herrington and AJ Reyelts have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Nov. 27 - 30.

Forward of the Week

Artemi Nizameyev, Tri-City Storm

Player Profile

Led USHL skaters with seven points on four goals and three primary assists in three games.

Scored twice in Tri-City's 6-4 and 5-2 wins at Green Bay over the weekend, recording back-to-back multi-point games.

Scored the game-winning goal on consecutive nights for the Storm.

Defenseman of the Week

Caeden Herrington, Lincoln Stars

Player Profile

Scored the first and last goals in Lincoln's 5-0 win vs. Tri-City on Wednesday.

Scored in the second period of the Stars' 4-3 victory vs. Sioux City on Saturday.

Tied for last week's league lead in points among defensemen (3) and led all defensemen in goals (3).

Goalie of the Week

AJ Reyelts, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Player Profile

Backstopped the RoughRiders to a 3-1 win at Waterloo on Thanksgiving Day and a 2-1 win in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

Turned aside 26 shots on Thursday, helping the RoughRiders go 3/3 on the penalty kill. Made 31 saves on Saturday despite Cedar Rapids getting outshot 32-15 in the game and 26-7 in the final two periods.

Finished 2-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .966 save percentage, highest among league goalies with two games played.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.