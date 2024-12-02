Jacks Acquire Deputy from Lancers. Add Top End Depth to Forward Core

December 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - Monday morning the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Omaha Lancers announced a trade between the two teams including a trio of players and a draft pick in this summer's USHL draft.

The details of the trade are as follows.

Muskegon Receives:

David Deputy, Forward, 2004

Omaha Receives:

Davis Borozinskis, Forward, 2004

Cam Caron, Forward, 2007

2025 Phase I 4th round pick

Deputy, a native of Gurnee, IL brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with him to Muskegon. Originally a member of the Philadelphia Rebels in the NAHL at the start of his junior hockey career he recorded 53 points in 60 games during the 2022-23 season leading the Rebels in goals, assists, and points. His strong play earned him a selection in the 2023 Phase II draft by the Lancers the following offseason.

Last season, Deputy's 35 points in 54 games ranked third on the Lancers. Now, in the 2024-25 season, he is the leading goal scorer and point leader for the Lancers, with a 7-9-16 stat line through 21 games.

Lumberjacks' Head Coach Parker Burgess shared his excitement about adding Deputy to the already deep forward core in Muskegon.

"Any time you can inject experience and leadership into your locker room is vastly beneficial. I've actually known David (Deputy) from my time in the North American League. He's had to work his way up through Philadelphia and paid his dues in a tough league in the NAHL and got an opportunity in the USHL in Omaha and took advantage of that." Said, Coach Burgess.

It's not just about Deputy's character that makes him such a great addition for the lumberjacks. His speed and skill make him a difference-maker every night.

Burgess added "He's built a reputation in our league as a player that competes hard every night. Everyone sees the speed and skill, but he does a lot of little things too that help a team win games."

Going the other way in the trade are a pair of players Borozinskis and Caron along with a draft pick. "Any time you bring in a good player it usually means a good player, or players go out. It's the difficult part of this business," said Burgess.

He continued "Both Davis (Borozinskis) and Cam (Caron) are great hockey players and more importantly great young men. We wish them nothing but the best and thank them for their contributions to our organization."

The Lumberjacks organization thanks both Davis Borozinskis and Cam Caron and wish them the best of luck in Omaha, and welcome David Deputy to Muskegon and the Lumberjack Family.

