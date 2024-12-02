Herrington Named USHL Defenseman of the Week

December 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Monday that Stars defenseman Caeden Herrington has been named the Defenseman of the Week for games played between Nov. 27-30.

Herrington scored two goals in the Stars' 5-0 win over Tri-City on Thanksgiving eve and then added another tally in a 4-3 win vs. Sioux City last Saturday. The Stars improved to 6-1 whenever he scores and four-of-the-seven games that he has scored in have come at the Ice Box. Herrington has scored in three straight games with four goals over that time and is tied for the longest active goal-scoring streak in the USHL.

The Manchester, VT native's eight goals lead all USHL defenseman and are tied for second-most on the Stars. Herrington's 12 points are tied for 12th-most among USHL blueliners while his five power-play goals lead all defenseman and are tied for third-most among all players. He also leads USHL defensemen with a 22.2 shooting percentage and is tied for the most game-winning goals with two.

Herrington will look to score in four straight games when he and the Stars open up a two-game road trip at Fargo this Friday at 7:05 at Scheels Arena. Lincoln has two games left before the holiday break with $2 Night against Sioux City Dec. 12 and Teddy Bear Toss Night vs. Tri-City Dec. 13. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

