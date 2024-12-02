Battle of the Badges

December 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Fargo Force & Hometown Heroes Committee are excited to announce the inaugural Police vs Fire, Battle of the Badges Hockey Game coming up on Sunday, December 8th doors open at 5:00pm and the puck will drop at 5:30pm.

The charity hockey game will feature local police officers and firemen from a variety of different departments including the Fargo, Moorhead & West Fargo Fire & Police Departments just to name a few! The teams will face off in custom jerseys sponsored by Van Dam Financial & Krabbenhoft Real Estate that will be auctioned off online with 100% of the proceeds going back to the Hometown Heroes Fund.

The teams will play three 15-minute periods with 15-minute intermissions, tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 per adult and FREE for kids 12 and under! Hometown Heroes Night Raffle tickets & apparel will be available in the upper-level lobby to purchase/preorder. Chuck-a-Puck will run during the First Intermission for a chance to win a Battle of the Badges Jersey!

100% of the proceeds from the night will be donated to the Hometown Heroes fund and 10% of all sales on December 8th at the Sandbox Restaurant (formerly BLVD and Oasis) will be donated to the Hometown Heroes Fund as well!

If you are interested in sponsorships for this event or have any additional questions, please contact cross.hometownheroes@gmail.com or check out the Battle of the Badges Facebook Group! For any media related questions, please contact Katie Merrick at 320.760.8984 or email katiem@fargoforce.com

