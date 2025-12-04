Khaman Maluach (27 PTS) & Rasheer Fleming (27 PTS) Lead Suns to 23-Point Comeback Win!
Published on December 4, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns YouTube Video
Check out the Valley Suns Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 4, 2025
- Santa Cruz Warriors Split Road Series against Valley, Losing 124-119 in Overtime to the Suns - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Valley Suns Stories
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Valley Suns Announce Local Broadcast Schedule
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster
- Valley Suns Select Bryce Thompson in the 2025 NBA G League Draft
- Valley Suns Announce Head Coach Paul Jesperson's Coaching Staff