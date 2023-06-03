Kevin Fitzer Breakout Game Propels Stingers to 16-5 Rout Over Larks
June 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
The Stinger bats were dominant on Saturday night as Willmar cruised to a 16-5 win over the Bismarck Larks to complete a two-game sweep.
Willmar picked up runs in each of the first three innings and a big reason why was first baseman and MinnWest Technology Player of the Game Kevin Fitzer.
Fitzer led off the game with a single and then promptly stole second base for his fourth steal of the young season.
Jake Hjelle would drive him in for the first run of the game before a 2-RBI triple from Kris Hokenson added onto the first inning fun.
The Larks would cut into the lead but it wouldn't last long as Fitzer crushed a two-run homer for his first of the season to put the Stingers up 5-2.
By the fourth inning, every starter in the Stingers' lineup would record a hit as the team would finish with 21 in total.
Bismarck would cut things close in the fourth where with the Stingers up 7-4, starting pitcher Clay Beaumont had loaded up the bases with no outs before he was taken out for Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Chris Rofe.
Rofe, who had picked up a save for the Stingers in the season opener, dazzled in his second appearance of the season by stranding the bases loaded to keep Willmar up by three.
Fitzer would pick up a 2-RBI double the next half inning to put the Stingers up by five before picking up his second home run of the game in the sixth inning to add onto his four-hit, 6-RBI day.
Rofe would continue to keep the Larks off the scoreboard through four innings until Jalen Vorpahl came to take care of the rest as the Stingers picked up the win and moved to 3-1 this summer.
The Stingers will now stay on the road for a two-game series with the Bismarck Larks.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
