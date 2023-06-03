Hometown Kid Walks It off for the Huskies

The Huskies found themselves in a tough spot late in the game, yet the team fought through adversity and ends the night back afloat with a 2-2 record.

The Huskies played from behind and defeated the Minot Hot Tots 6-5.

Max Coupe and Jake Schelonka were intentionally walked to load the bases with one out in a tie game in the bottom of the 10th. One pitch later, Ethan Cole, born and raised in Duluth, Minnesota, ended the game with a sacrifice fly to right field.

The Huskies got out to a quick 2-0 lead with two runs in the bottom of the first via RBI hits from Lucas Kelly and Caleb Corbin.

Preston Tenney got the start for Duluth, going four innings of three-run ball with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Hot Tots took the lead in the 5th inning on an RBI double from Christian Perez.

It got dramatic late in the game, as the Huskies loaded the bases with two outs before Carson Applegate cleared them with a triple. However, it was called back due to Caleb Corbin missing second base. The Huskies got one run on that, instead of three, but still took a 5-4 lead.

The Hot Tots tied the game once again in the 8th with an RBI off the bat of Nic Pepe.

Evan Borst moved from shortstop to the mound and pitched a clean 9th and 10th inning, which set up the Huskies for the walk-off from the aforementioned Cole. After the game, Cole said "It feels great to battle back and gain some momentum."

The Huskies sit at 2-2 and will try to exact revenge as they welcome in the Bismarck Larks for a two-game series, beginning tomorrow at Wade Stadium at 3:05.

