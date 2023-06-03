Rockers Aim for Series Split against Woodchucks

June 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers play the Wausau Woodchucks for the second time in as many days Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park.

Gates will open at 5:05 p.m. with the pregame concert performed by Shotgun Jane beginning at that same time. It is also Country Night at the ballpark for all fans in attendance.

Green Bay looks for the series split against Wausau Saturday night after falling to the Woodchucks 7-4 Friday at Capital Credit Union Park, as they also suffered their first loss of the season following Friday night's game.

Despite the loss, Green Bay showed continuous fight throughout the contest as they were led by a two-run homer from JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) late in the game to cut the deficit to three in the seventh inning.

The Rockers on the mound were led by solid relief appearances by both AJ Anzai (Chapman) and Tatsuya Uemoto (LIU-Brooklyn) who combined to allow just one earned run in four innings pitched out of the Rockers bullpen.

The Woodchucks were led by three RBIs from Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) at the top pf the Woodchucks lineup, as he finished 3-4 in all with three runs scored to control Wausau's offense.

As for Saturday night's matchup, the Rockers will start Luke Singleton (Cowley Community College) on the mound, with this appearance being his second one this summer. In his first game pitched this year Tuesday against Fond du Lac, he struck out two batters in one inning pitched while also allowing one run on two hits.

Wausau will start Isaac Crabb (Louisiana Tech) for the first time this season after pitching in seven games last season for the Rockford Rivets. In those seven games, Crabb gave up 15 walks and recorded six strikeouts, while throwing a total of 8.1 innings in 2022.

Green Bay heads back on the road Sunday following Saturday's matchup with Wausau, as they'll take on the Lakeshore Chinooks for the first time this season for a two-game road series at Kapco Park. First pitch Sunday from Mequon is set for 1:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.