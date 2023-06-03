Rockers Drop Second Straight Game to Woodchucks

June 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Rockers fall to the Wausau Woodchucks for the second straight game, as Green Bay lost this game 8-4.

Starting on the hill for Green Bay was Luke Singleton (Cowley County Community College). Wausau, however, picked up where they left off in last night's game, scoring three runs in the first inning. Jacob Donohoe (Georgia State) broke open the scoring with an RBI.

Green Bay was able to get their first run of the game as Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) singled to center field scoring Max Mims (Southwestern) from second. Wausau right fielder Drew Berkland (Minnesota) made a leaping catch at the wall which ending the inning on a play where two Rockers base runners were hustling home.

Wausau would extend their lead one inning later as second baseman Matt Del Sol (Grayson) and left fielder Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) would come around to score on an RBI sac-fly and groundout respectively. The score was then 5-1.

One inning later, Berkland was able to make a big impact at the plate, homering over the right field wall and extending their lead to six runs.

The Rockers were able to get two runs back off the bat of designated hitter Brady Miguel (CSU-Monterey Bay). His first home run of the year was able to clear the right field shipping containers, and bring the score to 7-3.

Following the home run, Kyle West (Charleston) doubled to left field before Jackson would knock him in with a double of his own, making the score 7-4.

A few scoreless innings would pass highlighted by work on the mound from Alex Breckheimer (Bryant & Stratton) for Wausau and Jake Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo) from Green Bay. Then, the Rockers threatened in the sixth inning when the team's first two batters reached base, but none were able to cross home and the score remained 7-4.

Wausau would add one more in the top of the seventh, making the score 8-4 and it would remain the same ahead of the bottom of the ninth. Green Bay couldn't mount a comeback, and the final score remained 8-4.

This matchup was only the second time all year the Rockers have scored under five runs, with the other occasion coming in Friday night's game.

The Rockers fall to 4-2 on the season and have been knocked out of first place in the Great Lakes West division for the first time this season, with Wausau claiming first place at 5-1.

Up next for the Rockers is their first trip of the season to Kapco Park in Mequon Wisconsin to square off against the Lakeshore Chinooks. They will play two straight games there, with Sunday's first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Northwoods League Stories from June 3, 2023

