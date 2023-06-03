Loss to Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
June 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders offense was a no show after putting up nine runs on Friday night as they got shutout 1-0 against the Rafters on Saturday night. There was a new type of energy around the ballpark during the pregame festivities after Friday night's win. The vibes were high, beers tasting just a little bit better than usual, it seemed like the Dock Spiders were going to repeat last night's performance. Well, that didn't happen as both teams were only able to muster four hits apiece. It wasn't until the top of the fifth, when the Rafters were able to get some traffic on the basepaths and put some pressure on the Dock Spiders Starting Pitcher Justin Doyle (Stevens Institute of Technology).
Doyle walked Rafters Catcher Alex Duffey (Elon) to start the inning, then his defense backed him up by putting up two quick outs. Then a passed ball during Rafters second basemen Ty Johnson (McClennan Community College) at bat put the Rafters in a prime position to score. Then in the very next at bat, Ty Johnson took off towards second base on a steal attempt, a late throw down from Dock Spiders Catcher Paul Smith (Rice) allowed Duffey to easily come into score and take a 1-0 lead. Then the Dock Spiders were able to get left fielder Matt Olive (Valparaiso) to fly out to center field to end the inning.
The Dock Spiders bats proceeded to go down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the fifth and seventh innings and struggled to muster anything when they were able to find runners on base. From the bottom of the fifth on, the Dock Spiders failed to put a runner in scoring position, which ultimately led to their demise.
Justin Doyle went six and two thirds inning pitched, giving up three hits, one earned run while walking four batters and striking out four as well. Left-handed reliever Kade Walker (Cuesta College) registered two and a third innings pitched, tallying two strikeouts, walking one batter, and giving up only one hit. The Dock Spiders are back in action tomorrow afternoon for game one of a two game series in Wausau against the Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 1:05 PM.
