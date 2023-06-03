Rafters Take the Second Game of the Series off of the Dock Spiders

Wisconsin Rapids, WI- Rafters able to close out Fond Du Lac 1-0 to split the series in a tight knit affair on Saturday Night.

There was not much that separated between the two teams as each team had a tough time on the offensive side. Both teams each recorded 4 hits, but the pitching was the main storyline of tonight. Calen Graham got the start on the mound for the Rafters as he pitched 3 innings totaling 4 strikeouts. Mikiah Negrete then came in and pitched 3 innings and recorded 2 more strikeouts.

The difference happened in the top of 5th where Alex Duffey got on base by being walked. Then later in the inning reliable hitter Ty Johnson was able to get on base with Alex Duffey advancing to 3rd. As the Pepperdine product, Jack Basseer, was up he got called on a ball and Johnson stole 2nd which allowed Duffey to get home for the one and only run of the game

The Rafters pitching success continued as 2 more pitchers, Drake Frize and Sidney Ferry were able to acquire 3 more strikeouts to add their pitching success. The Rafters pitching staff totaled 10 strikeouts tonight

Julian Tristan was subbed in as he came in the bottom of the 9th and was able to get a strikeout. With a runner on 1st and 2 outs, Tristan fielded a ground ball and beat the hitter, Lorenzo Rios, to the bag which sealed it for the Rafters.

The rafters improve to 2-4 and will open up a new series against the Madison Mallards tomorrow at Witter Field. First Pitch is scheduled to be at 4:05

