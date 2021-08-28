Kernels 3-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Snappers

BELOIT, Wisconsin - The Cedar Rapids Kernels had their three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday evening after falling to the Beloit Snappers, 6-1.

Beloit started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI double from Nic Ready that scored Jan Mercado. The Snappers' offense exploded in the third with four runs, including a two-run triple from Thomas Jones and then a two-run home run from Marcos Rivera. Beloit added one more run in the fourth.

The Kernels were held hitless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Their lone run also came in the fifth on an infield single from Daniel Ozoria, scoring Jair Camargo.

The Kernels will try to take the series finale on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

The Kernels return to Perfect Game Field for their final home series of 2021, against the Quad Cities River Bandits, August 31st. Promotions during the final series include, Bark in the Park (9/1), Big Screen TV Thursday (9/2), 2 for 1 Friday (9/3), Wizardry Night with scarf giveaway and jersey auction (9/3), Post-Game Fireworks (9/4), Twins replica jersey auction (9/5), Kids Eat FREE (9/5).

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

